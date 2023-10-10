West dodging honest dialogue on Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The West has been dodging an honest dialogue on Ukraine, as it has no arguments whatsoever, Russia’s top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, said in his article entitled "Respecting the Principles of the UN Charter as the Key to International Peace and Stability."

"The West has been avoiding a substantive discussion based on facts and the respect of all requirements under the UN Charter. It has no arguments for an honest dialogue," Lavrov said.

Western countries appear to be afraid of holding a professional discussion that would expose their "empty rhetoric," the Russian foreign minister said. He said the West, who disrupted the implementation of the Minsk agreements, was directly responsible for starting a civil war in Ukraine.