Tajik leader discusses bilateral cooperation in phone call with Russia’s Putin

DUSHANBE, October 5. /TASS/. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral strategic cooperation, the Tajik presidential office said.

The two leaders "exchanged opinions on the current situation between the two states and their prospects as part of a strategic partnership. The sides underscored their readiness to take further steps toward gradually developing the constructive cooperation between the two countries," the presidential office said in a statement.

During the conversation, the Russian president congratulated his Tajik counterpart on his 71st birthday. The Tajik president’s office said earlier that Putin had sent a congratulatory message of greetings to Rahmon.

Also, the office said, Rahmon spoke with Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, who extended her greetings to the Tajik leader as well, after which they discussed relations between the two countries’ parliaments. During his conversation with Matviyenko, Rahmon reaffirmed that the steady development of Tajik-Russian cooperation was a priority for his country as he expressed his confidence that the bilateral relationship would develop further in line with the intrinsic interests of the two nations.