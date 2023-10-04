Ukraine assembling Western-provided military equipment near Dnieper — governor

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Ukraine is pulling Western-provided military equipment to the right bank of the Dnieper, potentially for an attempt to send troops across the river into areas controlled by Russia, said Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo.

A source told TASS earlier that Ukraine was gearing up to start an offensive in the Kherson and Zaporozhye areas in early October, and aimed to recapture the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. As part of the preparations, a large group of Ukrainian marines was deployed to the Nikolayev Region for a future crossing of the Dnieper.

Saldo said on Rossiya-24 television: "There is now an attempt to build up troops for their potential crossing of the Dnieper and moving over to its left bank. It’s been confirmed. The process is ongoing. The amount of equipment is being increased, and it’s Western-provided equipment, for the most part."

He said Ukrainian forces would also target civilians and civilian infrastructure.

According to the governor, Ukrainian forces are still trying to send small groups by boat to seize Dnieper islands, but Russian troops stop these attempts.