LNA Commander Haftar meets with Putin, Shoigu in Moscow — LNA statement

CAIRO, September 28. /TASS/. Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu during his visit in Moscow, the LNA said on its statement, published on social media.

Earlier, the LNA press office announced that "Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar visited Russia […] on the invitation from the Russian Federation." During the visit, "negotiations took place with Russian officials regarding the development of events in Libya." In addition, the sides discussed "bilateral relations between the two countries, ways for their strengthening and development, as well as issues that pose mutual interest."

Previously, Libyan media announced Haftar’s working visit in Moscow. According to the reports, the LNA commander arrived in Moscow under invitation from Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.