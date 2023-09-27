Russia sees cooperation with Africa as pillar of multipolarity — top security official

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia views its cooperation with Africa as a foundational tenet of the future multipolar world and plans to develop these ties, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said during a meeting with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

"We are certain that it is in our common interests to develop the Russia-Africa partnership as a pillar of the new multipolar world, a fair system of international relations," Patrushev said, according to Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

The official noted that Moscow "also has high hopes for BRICS, which is becoming a global institution."

He mentioned that Egypt will join the association officially on January 1, 2024.

"We reaffirm that we are ready to help Egypt smoothly integrate itself into BRICS. We expect that the Egyptian side will be properly represented at all events in Russia, including meetings between high-level security officials," Patrushev said.