China-Russia relations maintain positive dynamics — top Chinese diplomat

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The interaction between Moscow and Beijing under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is actively developing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at the start of his talks in Moscow with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"Under the strategic leadership of the heads of the two states, relations between China and Russia continue to maintain a positive dynamics of development," Wang Yi said.

Comprehensive strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation continue to deepen on various tracks, while contacts between citizens of the two countries are getting more active, the top diplomat added.

Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting Russia from September 18 to 21. He will take part in the 18th round of Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic security.