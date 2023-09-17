US pursuing war against Russia — Lavrov on supplies of longer-range missiles to Kiev

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The US controls the military actions in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a commentary for the program called "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" that comes out on the Rossiya-1 television channel, adding that Washington is in fact pursuing a war against Russia by supplying weapons.

"No matter what it says, it (the US - TASS) controls this war, it supplies weapons, munition, intelligence information, data from satellites, it is pursuing a war against us," the minister said as he commented on possible supplies of longer-range missiles to Ukraine by the US. An excerpt of the commentary was posted by journalist Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel.

Lavrov added that possible supplies of longer-range missiles to Kiev by Western countries will not change the essence of what is going on in Ukraine. "I am unable to comment on their statements <…> but the fact that it will not change the essence of what is going on in Ukraine is obvious. While what is going on is that Ukraine has been prepared, has long been prepared for inflicting strategic defeat to Russia using its hands and its bodies," the minister said.