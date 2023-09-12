Putin, Kim Jong Un to interact in near future in Far East — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Russia’s Far East, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"We are not telling yet [where talks will take place]. In the Far East," he said, adding that the talks will be held between the two delegations as well as in a one-on-one format, followed by an official dinner. According to the Kremlin official, there is no press conference in the works.

According to earlier reports, the talks between the two leaders were slated for the near future.