Russia ready to supply grain to poorest countries together with Turkey, Qatar — Putin

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. Moscow is ready together with Ankara and Doha to deliver grain to the poorest countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after Russian-Turkish talks.

"We are ready to promote [initiatives] together - as Mr. President [of Turkey] insists, to return to the Black Sea Initiative and to supply [grain] to the poorest countries jointly with Turkey and Qatar," Putin said.

Russia will organize deliveries of one million metric tons of grain at a preferential price for processing in Turkey and free of charge shipment to the poorest countries, the Russian leader said earlier.