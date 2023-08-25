Egypt, Ethiopia's accession to BRICS heralds Africa's growing role — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The entry of Egypt and Ethiopia into the BRICS group starting from January 1, 2024 heralds an increased role of the African continent in international affairs, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told a news conference devoted to the results of the BRICS summit in South Africa.

"As far as Africa is concerned, the very entry [into BRICS] of two African countries - Egypt and Ethiopia - on January 1, is also a signal the role of the African continent in international affairs is growing," Ryabkov pointed out.

The senior diplomat said Russia welcomed the fact that during its BRICS chairmanship South Africa brought the African dimension to the forefront.

"We appreciate it very much that African countries, despite the pressure exerted on them, are friendly and positive toward Russia," Ryabkov said.

He also mentioned that Moscow had consistently advocated the expansion of the circle of like-minded BRICS states in the Global South, as well as their regional associations and organizations, particularly, the African Union.

"Of course, integration processes and platforms in the Eurasian space will remain in the focus of our attention. It has always been that way and it will remain so during the Russian presidency," he concluded.

On August 24, 2023, following the 15th BRICS summit, it was announced that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE would join the organization. They will become full members on January 1, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who spoke at the BRICS heads of state meeting, said that Moscow would contribute to the expansion of the organization within the framework of its presidency in 2024.