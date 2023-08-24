Russian forces cripple Ukrainian military command center in overnight precision strike

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a multiple-launch strike by high-precision weapons, destroying a Ukrainian military command center over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a multiple-launch strike by seaborne and ground-based long-range precision weapons against a Ukrainian military command center," the spokesman said.

The goal of the strike was achieved. "The target was destroyed," the general stressed.

Russian forces repulse five Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed five Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area, destroying about 50 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, assault teams of the western battlegroup continued successful offensive operations in their assigned areas of responsibility. Five enemy attacks were repulsed by courageous actions of the battlegroup’s units, army aviation strikes and artillery fire near the settlements of Novosyolovskoye and Novoyegorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces "destroyed up to 50 Ukrainian personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks and three US-made M777 artillery systems" in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 80 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 80 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, three enemy attacks were repulsed in the past 24 hours by professional operations of units from the battlegroup Center, army aviation strikes and artillery fire in areas near the settlements of Grigorovka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses in the Krasny Liman direction in the past 24 hours totaled as many as 80 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles and two pickup trucks," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repel six Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repelled six Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, destroying roughly 125 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup supported by attack and army aircraft successfully repulsed six Ukrainian army attacks in areas near the settlements of Severnoye, Berestovoye and Nevelskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. As many as 125 Ukrainian personnel, a tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles and a Msta-B howitzer were destroyed in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also wiped out a Ukrainian ammunition depot near the settlement of Verkhnekamenskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.

Russian forces repulse Ukrainian attack in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed a Ukrainian army attack in the south Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, units of the battlegroup East, operational/tactical aircraft and artillery repulsed an enemy attack near the settlement of Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also inflicted damage on units of the Ukrainian army’s 37th and 38th marine infantry brigades near the settlement of Urozhainoye and the Oktyabr state farm in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 230 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 230 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 230 Ukrainian personnel, two armored personnel carriers, three motor vehicles and two Gvozdika motorized artillery systems were destroyed in the battles in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces repulsed five Ukrainian army attacks in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, five enemy attacks were repulsed in the past 24 hours by active and well-coordinated operations of units from the Russian battlegroup with the support of artillery in areas near the settlements of Rabotino and Uspenovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses in the Zaporozhye direction in the past 24 hours amounted to "over 110 Ukrainian personnel, four tanks, three armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery gun and four US-manufactured M777 artillery systems," the general reported.

Russian forces neutralize Ukrainian subversive group in Kherson area

Russian forces thwarted the activity of a Ukrainian subversive group in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 30 Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles, a Msta-B howitzer and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed as a result of damage inflicted by firepower. In addition, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was thwarted," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses destroy four HIMARS rockets, 42 military drones over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted four rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and destroyed 42 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted four rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed 42 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Kudryashovka, Lisichansk and Shishkovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Gorlovka, Nikolskoye, Artyomovsk, Berestovoye and Klyuchevoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Pologi and Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region, Dobropolye in the Kherson Region and Tavolzhanka in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out four Ukrainian ammo depots over past day

Russian forces destroyed four Ukrainian ammunition depots over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Near the settlement of Zelyony Gai in the Nikolayev Region, a command post, a radar station and two launchers of the S-300PS anti-aircraft missile system were destroyed. Also, four enemy ammunition depots were eliminated near the settlements of Lvovo in the Kherson Region, Mikhailovka in the Kharkov Region, Iskra in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 153 areas, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy over 6,000 combat drones in Ukraine operation

Russian forces have destroyed over 6,000 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation: 462 warplanes, 246 helicopters, 6,012 unmanned aerial vehicles, 433 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,476 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,144 multiple rocket launchers, 6,024 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,408 special military motor vehicles," the spokesman said.