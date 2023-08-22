Russian diplomat warns Germany’s top diplomat against justifying terrorism

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, warned German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday that her justifying the Kiev regime’s terror attacks qualifies as "sponsoring terrorism" even in the West and may cause tragic consequences inside her own country.

In an interview with Izvestia, the Russian diplomat referred to Baerbock’s remarks at a news conference in Berlin following her meeting with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. Commenting on Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian cities, Germany’s top diplomat said Ukraine had the right to self-defense, given that Russia, Baerbock insisted, has been attacking civilian targets in the country. "This is what the West calls 'sponsors of terrorism,'" Zakharova emphasized.

"I can reassure them that everything will come back. And, unfortunately, Western Europe will bleed from internal terrorism. For if officials consider terrorism to be the norm, it will become the norm in their home countries," Zakharova concluded.