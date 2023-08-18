Canada blacklists three Moscow courts, 15 Russian individuals

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Canada has blacklisted the Moscow City Court, as well as Moscow’s Basmanny and Khamovnichesky district courts, according to a statement published on the website of the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Fifteen individuals have also been blacklisted, including Russian First Deputy Justice Minister Yevgeny Zabarchuk, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Eduard Kaburneyev, Investigative Committee deputy chairpersons Sergey Goryainov and Yelena Leonenko, head of the Investigative Committee’s Department of Media Relations Svetlana Petrenko, Deputy Head of the Investigative Committee’s Main Investigation Department Denis Kolesnikov, Russian Federal Penitentiary Service deputy directors Alexey Girichev and Alexander Matveyenko, spokesperson for the Federal Penitentiary Service’s Administrative Office Kristina Panshina, judges Yekaterina Pakhomova, Svetlana Alexandrova, Vitaly Belitsky and Konstantin Pokhilko, as well as prosecutors Boris Loktionov and Yekaterina Dorokhina.