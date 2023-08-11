Ukraine's capitulation to pave way to peace, but Washington, Kiev blocking path — Medvedev

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The only thing Ukraine really needs is capitulation, which could very likely pave the way to peace, but neither Washington nor Kiev want such an outcome, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"The people suffering in the trenches of a divided country really need only to surrender, which could potentially pave the way to peace. But neither Washington nor Kiev want peace," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Medvedev pointed out that, "the meat processing plant that is [Kiev's] counteroffensive is now operating nonstop, sending thousands of unfortunate people to the slaughterhouse." "But this operation is already powerless to help the Kiev regime, which has now advanced to the stage of post-mortem putrefaction. Nothing could regalvanize its corpse at this point," the senior official concluded.

Commenting on the Biden administration's latest request to the US Congress to appropriate another $13 billion in emergency military aid to Kiev, Medvedev noted that, "the enlightened world once again shuddered upon learning of the allocation of tens of meaningless billions of dollars for the zombies from Country 404 (a euphemism for Ukraine - TASS)." At the same time, "the kamikazes stuck in burning Western tanks will not see this [money allocated by Washington]," Medvedev asserted. "They will see nothing but death," he added.

At the same time, the senior official pointed out, this money is very important "for the gerontocratic elite of the US Democratic Party and its lackeys in the EU." "After all, the myth of the 'great counteroffensive' is sustained by the myth of the 'almighty dollar-based economy,'" he explained.