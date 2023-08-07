Putin to visit Turkey in late August, Turkish newspaper says

ISTANBUL, August 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Turkey in the last week of August, Turkey's pro-government Hurriyet newspaper reported, citing sources.

According to the paper, the agenda of talks between the Russian president and his Turkish counterpart will include issues related to the restoration of the grain deal, bilateral ties, relations between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia, and ways to normalize Turkey-Syria relations.

The presidents of Russia and Turkey agreed to make preparations for their potential meeting in a telephone call on August 2. Erdogan told reporters on August 4 that Putin might make a visit to Turkey. According to him, the date for the visit will be set via diplomatic channels.