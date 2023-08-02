Russian forces repel 12 Ukrainian army attacks in Donetsk area over past day

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled 12 Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"In the Donetsk direction, 12 enemy attacks were successfully repelled by well-coordinated actions of defending units from the southern battlegroup in close interaction with aircraft and artillery in areas near the settlements of Berestovoye, Spornoye, Severnoye, Staromikhailovka, Maryinka and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot near Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day Konashenkov reported.

"Damage was inflicted on Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Chasov Yar, Belaya Gora, Krasnogorovka, Kurdyumovka and Dzerzhinsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Near the town of Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s battlegroup Liman was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminated roughly 295 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 295 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, a US-made M777 artillery system, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system, two D-20 howitzers and one D-30 howitzer," the spokesman said.