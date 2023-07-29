Putin and 4 African leaders to take part in Navy Day parade on July 30

ST. PETERSBURG, July 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the Naval Parade on the occasion of the Navy Day in St. Petersburg on Sunday, July 30, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Tomorrow Putin will take part in the Naval Parade - both in the Gulf of Finland, on the Kronstadt roadstead, and in the Neva," Peskov said.

Four African leaders who remained in St. Petersburg after the Russia-Africa summit, and representatives of five more countries participating in the Russian-African forum will also take part in the parade as guests, the presidential spokesman said.