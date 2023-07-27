Logistics of grain delivery to African countries to be solved soon — Russian diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. The logistical issue surrounding the transfer of grain to African countries is a very complex one but will be solved in the coming months, Russian Ambassador at Large Oleg Ozerov told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

"The [Russian] President said how difficult and challenging it was to deliver [fertilizers] to Malawi and Kenya. All these are matters that must be solved - the logistical issue is one of the most challenging but I believe they will be gradually resolved. The political will was declared, the President mentioned that; I think it will be tackled in the coming months," the diplomat said.

Russia is ready to provide 25,000 to 50,000 metric tons of grain to six African countries on a gratis basis and deliver it free of charge, President Vladimir Putin said earlier at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa economic and humanitarian forum.