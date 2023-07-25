Russian delegation led by defense minister arrives in North Korea

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. A Russian military delegation led by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has arrived in North Korea, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian delegation was ushered in with an official welcoming ceremony at the Sunan international airport (Pyongyang)," it said. "The Russian defense minister was welcomed by North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam."

The Russian delegation will take part in festivities dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean war. "This visit will help strengthen Russian-North Korean ties and will be a milestone in the development of cooperation between the two countries," the ministry added.