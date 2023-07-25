Ukraine’s military loses 30% of Western-supplied military hardware — DPR head

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has lost about 30% of Western-supplied military hardware at the frontline, acting DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) Head Denis Pushilin said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Tuesday.

"We saw how much ammunition and equipment Western countries sent to Ukraine ahead of the counteroffensive. Now we can give approximate figures: about 30% [of equipment] has been destroyed [by Russian forces]," the acting DPR head said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on July 23 that the Ukrainian army’s irrecoverable losses already exceeded 26,000 personnel since the Kiev regime launched its counteroffensive on June 4.