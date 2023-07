MINSK, July 22. /TASS/. Russia will defend Belarus’s sovereignty employing all available forces and means if there is aggression against Belarus, Russian Ambassador to Minsk Boris Gryzlov said on Saturday.

"The Russian Federation will be defending Belarus’ sovereignty, using all available forces and means in our arsenal, in full compliance with our obligations as allies," he said commenting on Poland’s recent statements about plans for the military buildup on the border with Belarus.