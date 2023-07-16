European politicians likely to hang themselves when told to by US – Putin

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sounded ironical when speaking about European politicians who are totally dependent on Washington.

"You know, sometimes it looks like they (European politicians - TASS) are doing whatever they are told to from overseas," he said in an interview with the Moscow,Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday.

"If they are told tomorrow: ‘We have decided to hang you all!’ they will ask only one question, with their eye down in surprise from their boldness: ‘Can we do this with the help of domestically-made ropes?" Putin said.

"And this will be another bust for them, sorry. I think it will be a fiasco for them because the Americans are highly unlikely to refuse from such a large contract for their textile industry," Putin added.