Putin tells South African leader main goal of grain deal still not implemented

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a phone talk with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa that obstacles still persisted for Russian exports under the gain deal, the Kremlin press office reported on Saturday.

The phone talk was held on July 15 at the initiative of the South African side, the Kremlin press office specified.

"During the discussion of the Istanbul package accords, Vladimir Putin stressed that the commitments sealed in the corresponding Russia-UN memorandum for removing obstacles to the export of Russian food and mineral fertilizer still remained unfulfilled. Moreover, the main goal of the deal, namely, the shipment of grain to needy countries, including those on the African continent, has not been implemented," the Kremlin press office said, following the talks between the two leaders.