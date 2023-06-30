Russia knows that UN Secretariat receives instructions from governments — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia is aware of numerous violations by the UN Secretariat of the article of the organization's charter that prohibits it from receiving instructions from any government, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at an online briefing.

"The UN Secretariat is obliged under Article 100 of the [organization's] Charter to act impartially and has no right to receive instructions from any government. We know of numerous examples of direct violation of this requirement," Lavrov pointed out.

According to the top Russian diplomat, strict adherence to the UN Charter is particularly important because Washington and its allies are "increasingly blatant and casual in their attempts to use the secretariats of international organizations." "Washington is bypassing established procedures and pushing through decisions to create such secret mechanisms that are largely subordinate to Western interests and do not have a consensus mandate," Lavrov stressed.