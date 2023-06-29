Europe must give up its hostile policy for arms control dialogue — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, 29 June. /TASS/. New talks on conventional arms control in Europe will be possible only if the West abandons its anti-Russian policy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"It will be possible to talk about a new treaty on conventional arms control only after the current stormy period of European history is over and the West abandons its hostile anti-Russian policy. When the time comes to sit down at the negotiating table, the world will be very different and a fundamentally new approach will be required. Of course, we will be guided solely by our national interests," Ryabkov said at a conference of the CFE Treaty member states.