MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud discussed issues of further development of bilateral cooperation in a telephone conversation, the Kremlin’s press service said on Tuesday.

"Certain issues of further development of Russia-Saudi mutually beneficial cooperation were also raised during the talk," the Kremlin said.

"It was agreed to continue communications" during the conversation, the Kremlin’s press service added.