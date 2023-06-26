Over 340 HIMARS rockets fired by Ukrainian troops at dwelling quarters in DPR in past year

DONETSK, June 26. /TASS/. More than 340 rockets have been fired by Ukrainian troops from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems at civilian infrastructure and homes in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past year, Natalia Shutkina, head of the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, told TASS on Monday.

"Ukrainian troops used HIMARS systems to shell dwelling quarters in the republic for the first time, according to our specialists, on July 4, 2022. Since then, the enemy has fired more than 340 HIMARS M30 GMLRS, M30A1 rockets, which are stuffed with shrapnel-striking elements, and M31 GMLRS at civilian infrastructure facilities and residential buildings," she said.

According to Shutkina, as many as 219 residential and social infrastructure facilities, as well as 22 industrial enterprises have been damaged as a result of shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The DPR mission’s head told TASS earlier that more than 30 civilians have been killed in Ukraine’s HIMARS attacks over the year. The latest such attack was staged on June 25 when Western-made rockets hit residential quarters in Donetsk, leaving two civilians dead and five more wounded.