US taking every opportunity to hype up ‘Russian nuclear threat’ - Russia’s MFA

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Washington and its satellites seek to seize every opportunity to create and promote horror stories about the alleged "Russian nuclear threat," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Saturday.

"Washington prefers to ignore the obvious. This is a common situation where the US and its satellites seize every opportunity to create and promote horror stories about the ‘Russian nuclear threat.’ That said, the US continues to deliberately raise the stakes and generate strategic risks, involving its NATO allies in this dangerous activity. The consequences of such a reckless policy will be extremely sad, including for Washington," the diplomat said, commenting on allegations about nuclear risks coming from Russia.