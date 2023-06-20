Dates of Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg changed to July 27-28 — website

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The time of the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg has been changed to July 27-28, according to the conference’s website.

The dates used to be July 26-29.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said the summit’s agenda will include four large sections: food security, energy security, technology transfer and health care.

Oleg Ozerov, an ambassador at large at the Russian Foreign Ministry and the head of the secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, said that many African leaders have already confirmed their participation in the forum. He also said that the political declaration to be signed at the summit is close to being finalized.

The event was first held in Sochi from October 22-24, 2019 under the motto For Peace, Security and Development.