Lavrov sees West obsessed with idea of preserving its global hegemony

MINSK, June 20. /TASS/. Western countries are obsessed with the idea of preserving their hegemony in the international arena and "the realization of an incorrigible faith in the rightness of their cause," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters following a meeting with his counterparts from Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"The West is obsessed with this incorrigible belief in the rightness of its cause. In other words, the West is obsessed with the idea of preserving its global hegemony, [and with] imposing and perpetuating its rules that undermine international law and are formulated according to the principle of ‘if it benefits me, then it’s white [and benign], but if it doesn’t benefit me, then it’s all black [and malign],’" Lavrov maintained.

The top Russian diplomat added that this trend is visible everywhere one looks in international life, including in how "the West sees the activities of integrative structures across the post-Soviet space."