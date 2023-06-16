Putin slams ‘provocation’ attempts to damage Kremlin, attack Belgorod Region

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Ukraine's attacks on the Kremlin, Belgorod Region and other Russian regions are attempts to provoke Moscow to retaliate with powerful actions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Everything you’ve listed is an attempt to provoke us to retaliate with serious, powerful actions. The attempt to damage the Kremlin, the residence of the President of the Russian Federation, the attacks on the Belgorod Region, the neighboring Russian regions - all this is an attempt to provoke us to retaliate," the head of state said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to Putin, such attacks are also "an attempt to divert [attention] from the main possible areas of the main attack they have planned". "An attempt to force us to redeploy some units trained for other combat areas," he said.

