Russia remains open to return of foreign producers — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russia has not closed its doors to any foreign manufacturers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing a plenary meeting of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"Should foreign companies decide to come back, to return to our market, <…> we have not closed our doors to anyone," Putin emphasized. He pledged efforts to create necessary conditions for their operations in Russia.

"By the way, we view those foreign companies who have stayed or are about to operate [in Russia] as domestic producers, and we will treat them as [Russian businesses]," Putin emphasized.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) — Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event — is being held on June 14-17. The theme of this year’s forum is: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." TASS is the official information partner of the event.