Special military operation helps Russia fine-tune its defense industry — Putin

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The quantity and quality of Russia’s weapons is growing, something that would not have been possible had the special military operation not taken place, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with war correspondents.

"[The number of our weapons] is growing. The quality is growing and the quality is improving. The characteristics are better: range, accuracy. If there hadn't been a special military operation, we probably would never have understood how to fine-tune our defense industry in order to show our army was the best in the world, but we did it," he stressed.

Speaking at the same meeting about the Ukrainian military industry, the Russian leader said that it "does not produce a damn thing" and will soon cease to exist, since equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces is brought from abroad.

"What are the Armed Forces of Ukraine fighting with? Do they [the Ukrainian military-industrial complex] produce Leopards or Bradley? Or even F-16 [fighters] that have not yet entered service? They don’t produce a damn thing. The Ukrainian military-industrial complex will soon cease to exist altogether. What do they produce? They received munitions, equipment, weaponry - they bring everything. You can't live like that for long, you won't last," he said.