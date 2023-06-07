Russia advises all countries to put pressure on Kiev, West for ending conflict — MFA

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Moscow advises all countries eager to contribute to the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis to put pressure on Kiev and the West in order to end the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Wednesday.

"We recommend all countries and organizations that wish to contribute to a peace settlement to direct their efforts to contacting the Kiev regime and its Western sponsors, who, in fact, interrupted the negotiation process in April 2022 and who continue to bet on prolonging the conflict. This concerns the ban on negotiations with Russia at the legislative level in Ukraine. The same applies to arms supplies and terrorist activities and much more," she said.

Zakharova stressed that Russia had taken note of Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto’s proposals for resolving the Ukrainian crisis, for it believes they are consonant with the Minsk agreements.

"The steps he has proposed are consonant with the Minsk agreements, which, as you know, Kiev has torpedoed for eight years with support from the West. In particular, such provisions as cease-fire and pullback of forces and weapons from the engagement line," she said.

"What reason is there to believe that Kiev will behave differently this time? In my opinion, it only confirmed that, firstly, it was not going to implement the Minsk agreements. Secondly, its real terrorist essence, its extremist essence has been revealed. This ideology will not disappear," Zakharova added.

On June 3, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto proposed a plan for a peace settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, which includes, among other things, a cease-fire, creation of a demilitarized zone and the deployment of UN peacekeepers. The initiative was presented during his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore.

The Russian embassy in Indonesia told TASS that Moscow appreciated Jakarta's efforts to help resolve the crisis in Ukraine, but the rejection of Indonesia's initiative indicated that Kiev and its handlers were unwilling to consider peace options of resolving the conflict.