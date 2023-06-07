Russia to view actions threatening peacekeepers in Transnistria as attack — statement

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Moscow will view any actions threatening Russian peacekeepers in Transnistria as an attack on Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a press briefing Wednesday, commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s threats to Russian servicemen in Transnistria.

"No one should have any doubts that Russian armed forces will adequately react to any provocation against our servicemen in Transnistria and will ensure protection of our compatriots, the peacekeeping contingent, servicemen and the ammunition depot in Kolbasna that they protect," the diplomat said.

"Any actions threatening their security will be viewed as an attack on the Russian Federation in accordance with international law," Zakharova underscored.