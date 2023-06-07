Russia getting ready to send Nigeria huge shipment of fertilizer free of charge — MFA

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russia intends to send 34,000 tons of fertilizer to Nigeria free of charge, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Wednesday.

She recalled that earlier, Russia sent 20,000 tons of fertilizer to Malawi and another 34,000 tons to Kenya.

"Next in line is the delivery of another 34,000 tons to Nigeria," Zakharova said.

The diplomat also pointed to "hypocritical and deceitful" Western statements about global food security and threats of famine.

"Americans, Europeans and Ukrainians continue to block Russian supplies of grain and fertilizer, openly speculating on rising prices, physical shortages of these key commodities on world markets," she added.

Moscow previously offered to donate Russian fertilizer blocked in the ports of Latvia, Estonia, Belgium and the Netherlands to the poorest countries. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that this concerns about 262 thousand tons. The first batch of 20,000 tons of product was received in Malawi in early March, and on May 31, a solemn ceremony of donating a batch of fertilizer to Kenya took place in the port city of Mombasa.