Russia, US to retain notifications on ICBM, SLBM launches under 1988 treaty — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia, as well as the US, will preserve the notifications on launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) under the 1988 agreement, which will make it possible to avoid dangerous escalations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters Saturday.

"We, of course, noted the remaining - at least, in words - intent of the US to continue implementing the 1988 agreement on notification about ICBM and SLBM launches. Accordingly, notifications will not be sent under the New START Treaty anymore, but the corresponding procedures will remain under this [1988] agreement, on our side as well," the diplomat said.

"Correspondingly, certain transparency and predictability will remain in this area, allowing us to avoid further dangerous escalations," Ryabkov added.

Previously, the US Department of State announced that, starting on June 1, Washington will stop sending information on status and locations of systems, covered by the New START, to Moscow, and withdraws visas, issued to Russian specialists for inspections on US soil. In addition, it will stop sending telemetry data about launches of ICBMs and SLBMs. At the same time, the Department of State noted that the US will continue to notify Moscow about military exercise under the 1988 agreement.