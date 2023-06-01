Russian forces foil Kiev’s attempt to commit terror act in borderline Shebekino district

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian forces foiled another attempt by the Kiev regime to commit a terror act against residents of Shebekino in the borderline Belgorod Region, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"This morning, the Russian Armed Forces jointly with the border guards and other units of the FSB [Federal Security Service] of Russia thwarted another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terror act against civilians of the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod Region," the spokesman said.

"Ukrainian terrorist formations with a strength of up to two motorized infantry companies reinforced by tanks attempted to make an incursion into Russian territory," the general reported.

All the attacks by the Ukrainian terrorist formations were repulsed, Konashenkov stressed.

"Self-sacrificing actions by Russian forces repulsed three attacks by Ukrainian terrorist formations. Army aviation of the Western Military District delivered 11 strikes on the enemy. Missile troops and artillery accomplished 77 firing objectives and heavy flamethrower systems delivered two strikes," the general reported.

Also, Russian forces eliminated over 30 Ukrainian terrorists, four armored combat vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and a pickup truck on the Ukrainian side of the border, the spokesman said.

Russian forces thwarted the Kiev regime’s attempt to violate Russia’s state border, Konashenkov said.

"The Kiev regime’s terrorist formations suffered heavy losses and were pushed back as a result of active actions by the units of the Western Military District protecting the state border and the FSB of Russia. No violations of the state border were allowed," the spokesman stressed.