Ukrainian forces shell grain elevator in Zaporozhye Region, causing fire — source

MELITOPOL, May 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces carried out a missile strike at a grain elevator in Zaporozhye Region’s Berdyansky District, causing a fire, a source in emergency services told reporters Tuesday.

"At about 13:00 Moscow time, the terrorist Kiev regime carried out a missile strike at the settlement of Berestovoye, Berdyansky District. The strike hit an elevator and nearby warehouses, causing fire and breaking windows in nearby houses," the source said.

According to the source, residents of nearby buildings were temporarily evacuated due to threat of spread of fire. Emergency services are already at the scene.