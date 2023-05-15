Macron’s comments about Russia’s defeat ‘wishful thinking,’ says senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron’s statements about Russia’s geopolitical defeat are nothing but a pipe dream, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday.

"We have long been accustomed to repeated statements by the French leaders, as well as by other countries of the collective West, about the quick and nearly inevitable victory of the Kiev regime, about the Russian economy, which has practically collapsed under the burden of sanctions, about the alleged international isolation of Russia," he said. "It has become clear to everyone in the world, including the ‘Western partners,’ that all this is nothing but wishful thinking."

"The more often we hear such mantras, the clearer it becomes that under the pressure of the reality, political elites in European countries have proceeded from brainwashing their citizens to persuading themselves that their confrontational course toward ruining the bases of regional and international security is right," the diplomat noted.

According to Grushko, the ongoing "reckless flooding the fascist Kiev regime with weapons is the only way to shrug off responsibility for the crisis they have plunged many countries and regions in by means of their reckless policy of setting neighbors against each other".