Opposition controversy may lead to external pressure on Turkey, says Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The Turkish opposition's contradictory statements on the country's relations with foreign partners in case of a change of power will open more opportunities for external pressure seeking to undermine Turkey's current sovereignty, Federation Council deputy speaker Konstantin Kosachev said on Monday.

"The opposition's statements on this issue [of relations with foreign partners] are still very contradictory: on the one hand, a 180-degree turn, with NATO and the EU as the new reference points; on the other hand, maintaining continuity (primarily in the economy) 'in everything good' and rejecting 'everything bad' in relations with other partners, including Russia. This inconsistency, in the event of a change in presidential power, will open up additional space for external pressure on Turkey in order to dilute it in the interests of a NATO-centric world," the senator wrote on his Telegram channel.

He pointed out that Turkey's relations with foreign partners, including Russia, the US and the EU, "have developed in a difficult way under the current government and have been accompanied by numerous disagreements," which, according to the lawmaker, shows "a high degree of sovereignty of Turkish foreign policy and its focus exclusively on the country's own national interests."

Election results

According to Kosachev, the results of the Turkish elections are unlikely to be challenged. "The results of the elections were generally held in accordance with the law, and despite all the understandable emotions, they can hardly be contested by the rival parties."

"We continue to monitor the situation. We wish the Turkish people, as neighbors and friends, to go through the most difficult political process to the end on the basis of the Constitution and the electoral law, with respect for democratic procedures and without external interference, while preserving their own sovereignty," the lawmaker said.

Head of Turkey's Supreme Election Council Ahmet Yener said during a Turkish TV live broadcast that none of the presidential candidates won over 50% of the vote in Turkey's May 14 elections. Therefore, a second round of voting will be held on May 28. ·According to the Supreme Election Council, as of 3:15 p.m. local time (coinciding with Moscow time), after opening 100% of ballot boxes, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.51% of the votes. Opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 44.88%, and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance got 5.7% of the votes.