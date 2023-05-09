Russia to protest to Poland over provocation against Russian diplomats on May 9 - MFA

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Polish authorities have turned a blind eye to the provocation against Russian diplomats on May 9, so Moscow will make a firm protest to Warsaw over this situation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday,

The Foreign Ministry said that the crowd had not let the Russian diplomats walk through to the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw to lay flowers and "thus disrupted the commemoration."

"The Polish Foreign Ministry was in advance notified of the ceremony planned by the embassy. The Polish authorities, however, did not prevent the provocative actions of the ‘protesters.’ The Polish side will be strongly protested," the ministry said.

"We consider this to be another manifestation of unfriendly attitude from the Polish side, and above all, to be an affront to the memory of more than 600,000 Soviet soldiers, who fell liberating Poland from the German occupation, and a failure to comply with obligations to prevent such incidents," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.