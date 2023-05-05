Lavrov urges West to ‘behave decently’, respect international community

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called on the West to "behave decently" and respect all members of the international community.

"Let’s face it: no one entrusted the Western minority to speak on behalf of all humankind. They must behave decently and respect all international community members without exception," Lavrov said in an article for Russia in Global Affairs magazine published on Friday.

According to Lavrov, "Washington and other Western capitals, subordinate to the United States, apply their 'rules' whenever they need to justify their illegal moves against countries that develop their policies in accordance with international law and refuse to serve the selfish interests of the 'golden billion.' They blacklist anyone who disagrees, believing that anyone who is not with them is acting against them," he stressed. "Our Western colleagues have long been uncomfortable negotiating in universal formats such as the UN."

"To provide an ideological basis for their policy of undermining multilateralism, the theme of united ‘democracies’ opposing ‘autocracies’ was introduced into circulation. In addition to 'summits for democracy,' whose members are appointed by a self-proclaimed hegemon, other 'clubs of the chosen,' acting in circumvention of the UN are being created," Lavrov writes. "These and other non-inclusive projects are designed to undermine negotiations under the auspices of the UN on topical issues and to impose non-consensual concepts and solutions that benefit the collective West."

"Moreover, we are witnessing attempts to contain the new world centers through illegitimate unilateral measures, such as blocking access to modern technology and financial services, displacement from supply chains, confiscation of property, destruction of critical infrastructure of competitors, and manipulation of generally accepted norms and procedures," Lavrov notes. "These actions have led to the fragmentation of global trade and the collapse of market mechanisms. They paralyzed the WTO and finally turned the IMF into a tool to achieve the goals of the US and its allies, including military goals.".