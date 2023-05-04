Russia-France relations remain on 'silent mode' at Paris’ initiative — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and France have been put on "silent mode" at Paris’ initiative, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Not so long ago, we used to have intensive and extremely trustful relations, which were almost completely derailed by France, so we were rather surprised to hear the minister talk about some remaining - and active, as one could understand - contact between our presidents that needed to be maintained," Zakharova pointed out, commenting on a recent interview by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

"Indeed, our countries’ embassies continue to operate, and the Madame Minister did not deviate from the truth here. However, our relations have long been put on almost total silent mode in all other areas, at Paris' initiative," Zakharova noted.