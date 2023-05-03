Russian lawmakers to demand use of weapons against ‘terrorist Kiev regime’ — Duma speaker

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Members of Russia’s State Duma (the lower house of parliament) will demand the use of weapons to destroy the "terrorist regime" in Ukraine, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

"We will demand the use of weapons capable of stopping and destroying the terrorist Kiev regime," he pointed out, commenting on a drone attack on the Kremlin.

"The terrorist Kiev regime, which has taken over the entire country, threatens the security of Russia, Europe and the whole world. The Western politicians who are flooding [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s regime with weapons must understand that they have become not just sponsors of but direct accomplices to terrorist acts. There can be no talks with the Zelensky regime," Volodin emphasized.

The Russian presidential press service said earlier in a statement that last night, Kiev had tried to attack the Russian president’s Kremlin residence with drones. The attack involved two unmanned aerial vehicles that were promptly disabled by the Russian military and intelligence agencies. President Vladimir Putin was not harmed in the attack and continues to work as usual. The Kremlin noted that it was a pre-planned act of terrorism and an attempt on the life of the Russian president, so Moscow reserved the right to retaliate whenever and wherever it saw fit.