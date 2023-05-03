West’s attempts to revive neo-Nazi ideology lead to global catastrophe — Russian official

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. West’s experiments to revive the neo-Nazi ideology must be curtailed, because they lead to a global catastrophe, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview to the Izvestia newspaper, published on Wednesday.

"The Anglo-Saxons have been actively reviving the neo-Nazi ideology in order to fulfill their modern geopolitical tasks. Such experiments to not lead to dominance, they lead to a global catastrophe and must therefore be curtailed in a tough and uncompromising manner," Patrushev said.

In his words, numerous facts prove that many members of Western political elites shared the Nazi ideology and provided financial and organizational support to Adolf Hitler.

"Today, they need to keep their ‘democratic’ face," he said. "Nazi ideology remains an absolute evil, no matter how you disguise it.".