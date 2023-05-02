Russia got no information on grain deal meetings — MFA

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russia hasn’t received any information about any grain deal meetings, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

The ministry was commenting on a Reuters story about plans to hold a meeting on the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"The Russian side hasn’t received any information about any grain deal meetings," the ministry said.

Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing an unidentified Ukrainian source, that all sides of the deal plan to hold talks about the UN-brokered grain deal on May 3.

Agreements to export food from Ukraine were signed on July 22, 2022 in Istanbul to last 120 days and were extended for another 120 days in November. Russia and the UN also concluded a memorandum for the UN to work toward lifting the restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. Moscow has said the memorandum hasn’t been fulfilled. Russia announced on March 18 that the deal was extended for another 60 days, warning that this would be ample time to evaluate the execution of the memorandum that had been signed with the UN. The Russian Foreign Ministry also said the deal’s further extension will hinge on reconnecting Russia’s Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT, resumption of supplies of farm equipment and parts, removal of restrictions of insurance, reinsurance and port calls, resumption of operation of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, unblocking foreign assets and accounts of the Russian companies that deal with shipping food and fertilizers.