MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Anti-German sentiment in Poland, along with ambitions to seize territories in western Ukraine, have already affected Warsaw’s military plans, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement on Monday.

"Apart from ambitions to seize Ukraine’s western regions, anti-German sentiment and concerns over Berlin’s potential revanchist claims to the former German territories which were ceded to Poland after Word War II have intensified in Warsaw," the statement reads. According to it, "`suspicions’ toward Germany have already affected Poland’s military plans."

In fact, today’s Poland is transforming into a country of the Jozef Pilsudski era when Warsaw was in conflict with all its neighbors and sought territorial expansion, the SVR emphasized. "It is a Poland like this that Winston Churchill called "a hyena of Europe" ahead of WWII," the SVR said.