Passports not returned to reporters of Lavrov’s pool from US embassy

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The US embassy in Moscow has not yet returned passports to Russian journalists who we supposed to accompany Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at UNSC events, journalists told TASS on Sunday.

They said that they had been invited to the embassy on visa-related matters on April 22, the last day before the minister’s departure. Initially, the interview at the embassy was scheduled for March 31 but was cancelled.

"The Americans have not yet returned the passports," the journalists said.