West’s discussion of Ukrainian offensive proves direct involvement in conflict — statement

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Open discussions about the "upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive" in Western countries confirm their direct involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in its statement Friday.

"The US and its NATO allies continue to pump the Kiev regime with weapons, insisting on the continuation of hostilities and demonstrating on the battlefield the effectiveness of Western military aid. The Anglo-Saxons openly talk about the upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive. They even talk about when it will start. All this confirms their direct involvement in the conflict and their participation in planning military operations," the Ministry underscored.

At the same time, the Ministry said, "the military appetite of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky keeps growing."

"He keeps demanding new modern weapons from the West, including weapons to carry out strikes deep within Russia’s territory. During the Ramstein format meeting on Ukraine today, Kiev plans to request emergency shipments of air defense systems and long-range missiles," the Ministry said.

"However, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the US and Europe to satisfy Kiev’s demands," the Ministry continued. "There are numerous reports in the Western media about depleted NATO weapons stockpiles in key European states. […] But the West has no intention to stop the shipments. They understand that to stop aiding Ukraine will lead, as German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said recently, to its immediate demise."

The Russian Foreign Ministry also pointed out the "de facto ultimatum," Kiev gave to NATO regarding the need to bring Ukraine into the alliance.

"Apparently, the West’s unconditional support has corrupted the already insolent and unprincipled Zelensky regime so much that it is losing touch with reality before our very eyes and will soon completely believe in its own superiority," the Ministry added.